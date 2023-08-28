BBC reports that an investigation into a suspected data breach has been launched by the UK's Metropolitan Police following a compromise of its supplier's systems, which contained the police force's data, including names, ranks, vetting levels, photos, and pay figures. Additional security measures have already been set in place as the Metropolitan Police works to determine whether any data may have been accessed in the intrusion. Potential exposure of the force's data could cause "incalculable damage," according to Metropolitan Police Federation Vice Chair Rick Prior. "To have [Metropolitan Police officers'] personal details potentially leaked out into the public domain in this manner - for all to possibly see - will cause colleagues incredible concern and anger. We will be working with the force to mitigate the dangers and risks that this disclosure could have on our colleagues," said Prior. Moreover, such a breach would also more severely affect officers who are part of ethnic minorities, noted former Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Dal Babu. Weeks prior to the breach, the Police Service of Northern Island confirmed inadvertently exposing the personal data of its entire force of 10,000.