Massachusetts' Executive Office of Health and Human Services has disclosed that UMass Chan Medical School was impacted by the widespread breach of the MOVEit Transfer application, compromising data from more than 134,000 individuals who are part of or previously enrolled in some state programs, according to CBS News Boston. Most impacted by the breach were participants of the State Supplement Program, MassHealth Community Case Management, MassHealth Premium Assistance, Executive Office of Elder Affairs, and Aging Services Access Points home care program, with the compromised data including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, financial account details, and protected health information, according to the state HHS. Data exposure was noted to be unlikely among those who did not participate in the aforementioned programs, with officials adding that the breach did not impact UMass Chan and state systems. People whose SSNs or financial data have been exposed by the breach are being given free identity theft protection and credit monitoring services.