Updates have been issued by FreeBSD operating system maintainers to fix a critical security flaw in the ping module, which threat actors could leverage to enable remote code execution or program crashes, reports The Hacker News. All supported FreeBSD versions are impacted by the stack-based buffer overflow bug, tracked as CVE-2022-23093. "ping reads raw IP packets from the network to process responses in the pr_pack() function... The pr_pack() copies received IP and ICMP headers into stack buffers for further processing.