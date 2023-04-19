U.K.'s leading outsourcing firm Capita is still investigating the authenticity of data claimed to be stolen by the Black Basta ransomware gang, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Capita reported that an IT outage late last month was prompted by a cybersecurity incident that has since been claimed by Black Basta, which has leaked data involving Sheffield-based teachers and client bank account details. However, the origins of the exposed data are still being probed by the outsourcing company. While Capita initially noted that there has been no evidence suggesting the theft of any data from their customers, suppliers, or colleagues, it said that continuous investigations may reveal such compromise. All individuals and organizations that may have been impacted will be promptly informed upon the conclusion of its investigation. "We have taken all appropriate steps to ensure the robustness of our systems and are confident in our ability to meet our service delivery commitments," said Capita.