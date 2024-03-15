Up to 43M affected by French unemployment agency hack

Nearly 43 million French individuals had their personal details compromised following a cyberattack against French unemployment aid agency France Travail, previously called Pole Emploi, surpassing the Viamedis and Almerys breaches as the largest data security incident in the country, according to BleepingComputer.

France Travail disclosed that its systems had been infiltrated between Feb. 6 and Mar. 5, enabling attackers to exfiltrate data from people who have registered for job seeking assistance from the agency during the past 20 years, including their names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers, as well as their postal and email addresses, phone numbers, and France Travail identifiers. No bank information and account passwords have been compromised as a result of the breach but France's National Commission of Informatique and Liberties noted that the exposed information may be leveraged by threat actors to facilitate additional attacks. Such an incident comes months after France Travail had data from almost 10 million individuals exposed as part of the Cl0p MOVEit Transfer hack.