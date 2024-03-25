Updated federal DDoS defense guidance issued

Federal organizations and other entities have been urged by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center to proactively combat distributed denial-of-service attacks and be vigilant of potential risks, reports SecurityWeek.



Aside from ensuring regular system and app updates and patches, web app evaluations, redundant network infrastructure, continuous data backups, and employee education efforts, organizations should also implement network risk assessments, regular traffic analysis, incident response plans, firewall configurations, and communication plans that could be leveraged during a potential DDoS intrusion, according to the joint advisory co-authored with Google, Akamai, and Cloudflare, which also detailed denial-of-service attacks.

Meanwhile, ongoing DDoS attacks, which could be indicated by unusual and increased traffic, as well as spam surges and server disruptions, should prompt organizations to activate DDoS mitigation and Content Delivery Network services, inform internet service providers, adopt traffic filtering, and ensure communications with involved parties, the advisory said.