Updated FedRAMP guidance comment period extended

FedScoop reports that challenging feedback for the updated Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program draft guidance has prompted the Office of Management and Budget to extend the last day of public comments from Nov. 27 to Dec. 22. "We're doing that because we really think there's a great conversation going on. We want to continue that," said Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer Drew Myklegard at CyberTalks. Such an extension will be leveraged by the OMB to review certain language and concepts in the draft guidance, reexamine how cloud service providers could best be convinced to consolidate commercial and government offerings, and reduce FedRAMP implementation burdens for vendors, Myklegard noted. "Theres a lot of room in the FedRAMP process with friction and [manual] steps that are causing too long of times from when people identify a product that they need until they can employ it," added Myklegard, who said that updated guidance could be released early next year.