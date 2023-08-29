Internet of things devices have been subjected to attacks with a new version of the KmsdBot botnet malware, which has been enhanced with Telnet scanning and more extensive CPU architecture support, reports The Hacker News. After generating a random IP address, the botnet's Telnet scanner tries to establish a connection with the IP address' port 23 while verifying the presence of data in the receiving buffer, an Akamai report revealed. Attacks are then facilitated by a text file that includes weak passwords that could be leveraged to compromise various IoT devices, particularly those that continue to have their default credentials. "From a technical perspective, the addition of telnet scanning capabilities suggests an expansion in the botnet's attack surface, enabling it to target a wider range of devices. Moreover, as the malware evolves and adds support for more CPU architectures, it poses an ongoing threat to the security of internet-connected devices," wrote Akamai security researcher Larry Cashdollar.