Network Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Endpoint/Device Security

US, Australia apprehend Firebird RAT developer

handcuffs sit on the keyboard of a laptop. cybercrime

(Adobe Stock)

The FBI and Australian Federal Police have partnered to arrest and indict an unnamed Australian who developed Firebird/Hive remote access trojan and California-based Edmond Chakhmakchyan, also known as Corruption, who allegedly marketed the RAT, according to BleepingComputer.

With a dozen charges filed against him, the Australian could be sentenced to up to 36 years imprisonment on May 7, according to the AFP, which alleged the suspect's involvement in peddling the RAT on a hacking forum that enabled usage among other threat actors. Meanwhile, Chakhmakhchyan was reported by the U.S. Justice Department to have been involved in RAT marketing and support, as well as illicit Bitcoin transactions.

While Chakhmakhchyan could face up to a decade's worth of imprisonment upon his sentencing in June, he has entered a not guilty plea to all charges, including several counts of conspiracy to promote a device's interception tool capabilities, deliver protected computer-damaging code, and infiltrating devices' systems for data access.

Related

Key cybersecurity concerns among CISOs examined

Mounting zero-day vulnerabilities, more sophisticated living-off-the-land attack techniques, and escalating extortion levels were noted by Mandiant executives to be among the most pressing cybersecurity concerns faced by chief information security officers, CyberScoop reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.