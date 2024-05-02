US jails REvil ransomware affiliate for 2021 Kaseya attack

CNN reports that Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who is affiliated with the REvil ransomware gang, has been given an over 13-year prison sentence for his involvement in the far-reaching ransomware attack against Florida-based software firm Kaseya in 2021, which compromised up to 1,500 organizations worldwide.

Millions of dollars have also been demanded by Vasinskyi, also known as Rabotnik, and other REvil ransomware operatives to avert the intrusion, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Aside from being imprisoned, Vasinskyi has also been sought to pay $16 million in damages due to the ransomware attack.

The sentencing of Vasinskyi is proof of the Justice Department's commitment to "bringing to justice those who target U.S. victims, and we are disrupting the broader cybercrime ecosystem," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. Such a development comes three years after Vasinskyi and Russian Yevgeniy Polyanin, another REvil affiliate, had been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for their roles in the ransomware operation.