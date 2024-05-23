Network Security, Threat Intelligence

Vast covert proxy networks leveraged by Chinese hackers for cyberespionage

BleepingComputer reports that more Chinese state-sponsored threat actors have been using massive operational relay box networks, or proxy networks of botnets, to facilitate cyberespionage efforts.

Included in the ORBs leveraged by Chinese hacking operations is ORB3/SPACEHOP that was used to enable attacks exploiting the critical Citrix NetScaler ADC and Gateway flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-27518, which has been associated with the APT5 group, also known as UNC2630, Mulberry Typhoon, and Keyhole Panda, according to a Mandiant report.

ORB3/SPACEHOP was noted to include cloned Linux-based images as relay nodes aimed at proxying traffic to a target-communicating node, while the ORB2/FLORAHOX network uses hacked routers and IoT devices, in addition to an Adversary Controlled Operations Server and virtual private server, primarily to conceal Chinese hacking activities, said researchers.

Such use of an ORB network, as observed in intrusions by Volt Typhoon against U.S. critical infrastructure entities, adds to the ever-increasing challenges in enterprise defense, researchers added.

Related

South China Sea nations subjected to prolonged China-linked attacks

Novel Chinese hacking operation Unfading Sea Haze has compromised at least eight government and military organizations across the South China Sea — where China has territorial claims against Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines — as part of a cyberespionage campaign that began nearly five years ago, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

US hotel check-in systems infiltrated by spyware app

TechCrunch reports that at least three U.S.-based Wyndham hotels were discovered by security researcher Eric Daigle to have had their check-in systems compromised with the consumer-grade spyware app pcTattletale, which is impacted by a vulnerability that exposed the screenshots it captured from the devices where it was installed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.