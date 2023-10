Microsoft has announced plans to remove the VBScript programming language, which was initially bundled with Internet Explorer, in future Windows releases after three decades of usage, BleepingComputer reports. "VBScript is being deprecated. In future releases of Windows, VBScript will be available as a feature on demand before its removal from the operating system. Initially, the VBScript feature on demand will be preinstalled to allow for uninterrupted use while you prepare for the retirement of VBScript," said Microsoft. No further details have been provided regarding the cause of phasing out VBScript but the programming language's removal also meant the elimination of a widely used attack vector for compromising Windows systems, noted BleepingComputer. Microsoft's measures to combat VBA macro-based attacks in 2018 have prompted threat actors to leverage VBScript to facilitate malware intrusions instead, with the technique observed to be used in the distribution of DarkGate, Lokibot, Qbot, Emotet, and other malware strains.