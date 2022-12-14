Adobe and VMware have released fixes for various vulnerabilities impacting their products as part of this month's Patch Tuesday, according to SecurityWeek. At least 38 security flaws across Adobe enterprise software offerings have been addressed by Adobe. Adobe Experience Manager was impacted by the most severe vulnerabilities, with at least 33 flaws in the AEM Cloud Service addressed in the update. "Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could result in arbitrary code execution and security feature bypass," said Adobe. Fixes have also been released for an Adobe Campaign Classic privilege escalation bug, as well as several memory leak issues in Adobe Illustrator 2022 for Windows and macOS. Meanwhile, VMware has also rolled out updates aimed at remediating vulnerabilities impacting several of its software offerings, including a virtual machine escape flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-31705, which was abused during the GeekPwn 2022 hacking challenge. Such a flaw received a CVSS rating of 9.3/10, with VMware warning potential exploitation by threat actors with local administrative privileges to enable code execution.