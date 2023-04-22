Alibaba Cloud's ApsaraDB RDS for PostgreSQL and AnalyticDB for PostgreSQL have been discovered to have a chain of two critical vulnerabilities dubbed "BrokenSesame," which could be leveraged to facilitate tenant isolation protection compromise and sensitive data access, according to The Hacker News. While there has been no evidence suggesting active exploitation, threat actors could have used BrokenSesame to infiltrate the PostgreSQL databases of Alibaba Cloud clients and enable a supply chain attack on both database services to prompt remote code execution, a Wiz report showed. Attackers could also have exploited the vulnerabilities to allow the retrieval of container registry-related credentials from the API server to launch an image that could hijack customer databases. "The credentials used to pull images were not scoped correctly and allowed push permissions, laying the foundation for a supply-chain attack," said Wiz researchers. The report follows the increasing exploitation of typical cloud issues by threat actors reported by Palo Alto Networks Unit 42.