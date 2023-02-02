More organizations have been expressing alarm regarding multi-stage security attacks, with 78% of technologists in IT firms across 13 countries, including the U.S., reporting their businesses' vulnerability to such attacks over the next year, according to ZDNET. Eighty-nine percent of respondents also noted the expansion of their attack surface over the past two years, while 46% reported that challenges accompanying the wider attack surface, a Cisco Systems AppDynamics study showed. Wider attack surfaces were mostly attributed to Internet of Things and connected device utilization, as well as accelerated cloud implementation and digital transformation. "The widespread adoption of multi-cloud environments and availability of low-code and no-code platforms enable developers to accelerate release velocity and build more dynamic applications across more platforms. But with application components increasingly running on a mix of platforms and on-premises databases, this exposes visibility gaps and dramatically increases the risk of a security event," said Cisco AppDynamics Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Eric Schou.