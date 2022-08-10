Microsoft has upgraded its Edge browser with an enhanced security mode that enables the automated application of stricter security settings for unfamiliar sites that are later adjusted following more browsing time, according to The Register. Memory-related security flaws are averted by the new security mode through the application of hardware-enforced Stack Protection, Arbitrary Code Guard, and other OS security defenses while deactivating the just-in-time JavaScript compilation, said Microsoft. "When combined, these changes help provide 'defense in depth' because they make it more difficult than ever before for a malicious site to use an unpatched vulnerability to write to executable memory and attack an end user," Microsoft added. Microsoft noted that the new update would make the Basic security level the default mode for Edge, but users could also opt for the Balanced and Strict security levels. However, choosing the Strict level may prompt some sites' pages or elements to malfunction. "Strict mode isn't appropriate for most end users because it may require some level of configuration for the user to complete their normal tasks," said Microsoft.