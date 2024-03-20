Vulnerability reports to DoD reach 50K

Vulnerability reports processed by the U.S. Department of Defense's Cyber Crime Center have totaled 50,000 since the launch of its Vulnerability Disclosure Program on HackerOne in 2016, exactly a year after the agency disclosed reaching 45,000 vulnerability reports, according to BleepingComputer.

Such figures indicate 5,000 total reported vulnerabilities in 2023, representing a decline from the 7,349 vulnerability reports processed in 2022. Meanwhile, more than 27,000 of the reported vulnerabilities have already been resolved. While the DC3 VDP was initially unveiled to facilitate continuous flaw reporting among crowd-sourced ethical hackers, the program has since been strengthened with automated report tracking and processing, as well as accommodate security issues across all of the Joint Force Headquarters DoD Information Network's publicly exposed assets. "The success of the DC3 VDP is a powerful example of how a strong relationship with the global ethical hacker community translates to the consistent strengthening of cyber defenses," said HackerOne Chief Technology Officer Alex Rice.