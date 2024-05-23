Network Security, Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Vulnerable Atlassian Confluence instances exceed 200K

Atlassian releases security advisory for Confluence

More than 200,000 Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Confluence Server instances could be compromised in intrusions targeting the high-severity remote code execution vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-21683, reports Cybernews.

Nearly a quarter of all 224,962 vulnerable Atlassian instances were from the U.S., making it the country with the highest exposures, followed by Japan, South Africa, France, and Germany, according to a report from Cybernews researchers. Attacks exploiting the flaw could result in complete system takeovers, which could then lead to malware deployment and system configuration changes, as well as login credential exfiltration and further Atlassian account compromise, researchers said.

"Compromised system can be used as a pivot point for further attacks within the network," added researchers.

Organizations with impacted Atlassian Confluence Server or Data Center instances have been urged to switch over to the newest versions of the software to mitigate risks.

South China Sea nations subjected to prolonged China-linked attacks

Novel Chinese hacking operation Unfading Sea Haze has compromised at least eight government and military organizations across the South China Sea — where China has territorial claims against Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines — as part of a cyberespionage campaign that began nearly five years ago, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

US hotel check-in systems infiltrated by spyware app

TechCrunch reports that at least three U.S.-based Wyndham hotels were discovered by security researcher Eric Daigle to have had their check-in systems compromised with the consumer-grade spyware app pcTattletale, which is impacted by a vulnerability that exposed the screenshots it captured from the devices where it was installed.

