Vulnerable Atlassian Confluence instances exceed 200K

More than 200,000 Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Confluence Server instances could be compromised in intrusions targeting the high-severity remote code execution vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-21683, reports Cybernews.

Nearly a quarter of all 224,962 vulnerable Atlassian instances were from the U.S., making it the country with the highest exposures, followed by Japan, South Africa, France, and Germany, according to a report from Cybernews researchers. Attacks exploiting the flaw could result in complete system takeovers, which could then lead to malware deployment and system configuration changes, as well as login credential exfiltration and further Atlassian account compromise, researchers said.

"Compromised system can be used as a pivot point for further attacks within the network," added researchers.

Organizations with impacted Atlassian Confluence Server or Data Center instances have been urged to switch over to the newest versions of the software to mitigate risks.