Officials at the City of Beckley in West Virginia have confirmed that the city's computer network has been impacted by a cyberattack, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the source and extent of the cybersecurity incident, as well as the possibility of a data breach is underway, said officials who did not respond to queries regarding ransomware involvement and the identity of its attackers. Moreover, no official systems restoration timeline has been given by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold upon disclosing the intrusion to a local news station. Such an incident comes on the heels of an Emsisoft report noting that at least 95 government organizations across the U.S. have been compromised by cyberattacks last year. Officials at Ohio's City of Huber Heights also reported last week that efforts to recover from and determine data compromised in a November ransomware attack are still ongoing.