Western Sydney University breach tied to Office 365 environment compromise

Australia's Western Sydney University had information from nearly 7,500 students and academic staff compromised following a cyberattack against the university's Microsoft 365 environment, reports BleepingComputer.

Infiltration of WSU's Microsoft 365 environment beginning May 17 enabled access to certain email accounts and SharePoint files, said the university in an announcement, which also noted the potential exploitation of its Solar Car Laboratory infrastructure in the attack.

Aside from noting that affected information differed between impacted individuals, the WSU did not provide additional details regarding the incident, while emphasizing that the attack did not result in operational disruptions.

"There have been no threats received by the University to disclose any of the private information which was accessed, and the University has not received any demands in exchange for maintaining privacy," said WSU.

Meanwhile, individuals whose data may have been impacted by the breach were urged to remain updated through a dedicated webpage created by the university for the incident, as well as seek support from a dedicated phone line.