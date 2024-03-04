WhatsApp to receive Pegasus spyware code after court ruling

NSO Group has been ordered by a California federal judge to provide WhatsApp with the code of its Pegasus spyware from the year prior to the claimed attack against the messaging app in 2019 until a year after such intrusion ended in May 2020, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecuirty firm Recorded Future.

"The court rejects defendants' argument that their production should be limited to the installation layer of the alleged spyware, and instead concludes that defendants must produce information concerning the full functionality of the relevant spyware," said Judge Phyllis Hamilton. Such a decision comes after NSO Group had been sued by WhatsApp for allegedly compromising almost 1,400 government officials, journalists, human rights activists, political dissidents, and other individuals using the app. WhatsApp said that the decision is a major victory in its mission to defend its users against cyberattacks even though the ruling did not require the spyware firm to divulge server architecture information or client names.