The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been noted by Progress Software to have launched an investigation into the widespread hack of its MOVEit file transfer app , which has so far impacted 2,546 organizations and exposed information from over 64 million individuals, TechCrunch reports. Progress disclosed in a regulatory filing that it was subpoenaed by the SEC to submit MOVEit vulnerability-related information and documents as part of the probe, which it intends to fully cooperate with. "The SEC investigation is a fact-finding inquiry, the investigation does not mean that Progress or anyone else has violated federal securities laws," said Progress. Cl0p ransomware's attack against MOVEit has already cost Progress $1 million, with further losses likely to stem from legal action by more than 20 impacted clients. Meanwhile, Progress also revealed spending $4.2 million to address a separate data breach last November that involved unauthorized corporate network access and data exfiltration.