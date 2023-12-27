Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence

Windows CLFS Driver zero-days leveraged in ransomware attacks

Attacks leveraging five vulnerabilities impacting the Windows Common Log File System were noted by Kaspersky to have been occurring over the past 1.5 years, indicating significant issues in CLFS, reports Dark Reading. Windows CLFS's prioritization of performance has prevented secure parsing of CLFS files and resulted in the emergence of various security flaws, which include CVE-2022-24521, CVE-2022-37969, CVE-2023-23376, and CVE-2023-28252, said Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team Principal Security Researcher Boris Larin. "All this parsing is done using relative offsets, which can point to any location within a block. If one of these offsets becomes corrupted in memory during execution, the consequences can be catastrophic. But perhaps worst of all, offsets in the BLF file on disk can be manipulated in such a way that different structures overlap, leading to unforeseen consequences," said Larin, who recommended that organizations ensure up-to-date patches, limited server access, and appropriate employee security training to prevent cyber incidents that may stem from CLFS flaws.

Related

CISA: Exploitation of QNAP NVR, Future X Communication router flaws underway

SecurityWeek reports that organizations in the IT and commercial critical infrastructure industries have been warned by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency regarding ongoing attacks leveraging already addressed vulnerabilities impacting QNAP network video recorder devices and Future X Communications routers, which have already been added to the agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.

Related Events

  • eSummit
    Vulnerability management: Finding and fixing fatal flaws

  • Cybercast
    Reducing silos between Developers and AppSec in your Software Supply Chain with Snyk and ServiceNow

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Vulnerability management: Finding and fixing your fatal flaws

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.