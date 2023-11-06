Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence

Zero-day exploitation spikes

Zero-day exploitation around the world was observed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to have significantly increased during the past month, with CISA Associate Director for Capacity Building Michael Duffy noting its impact on U.S. federal networks at the ACT-IAC's Imagine Nation ELC conference, reports CyberScoop.

Mounting utilization of zero-day vulnerabilities in cyberattacks has been attributed by National Security Agency Cybersecurity Directorate Chief of Critical Networks Defense Darren Turner in part to the discovery of similar flaws upon exploitation.

"Often when you do the analysis of what is occurring, then what you find is, if there was an issue here in a zero-day, then there was probably a shortcut somewhere else in the process, which is why you tend to get several out of the same area," said Turner, who noted that combating zero-day threats requires aligned and unified operations among government agencies and industry.

Meanwhile, Duffy touted improved cybersecurity coordination between the Biden administration, federal agencies, and Congress.

