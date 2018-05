FBI logo

Although its doors are shuttered, Cambridge Analytica reportedly is being probed by the Justice Department and the FBI.





Witnesses have been questioned recently, particularly about banking transactions and the way the business was run, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing several anonymous sources, including an American official.

“We plan to meet again to provide substantive answers to the investigators,” whistleblower Christopher Wylie told the Times, confirming that he'd been questioned by investigators from the FBI and the Justice Department.

Claiming no wrongdoing in the scandal over obtaining the data of unwitting Facebook users, the data analytics firm, which took some credit for Donald Trump's presidential win, shut its doors in early May with bankruptcy looming.