The Senate Intelligence Committee had asked Page to produce an array of documents.

Carter Page, the chatty former adviser to President Donald Trump who U.S. intelligence reportedly believes was the target of compromise by Russian operatives, won't supply documents requested by lawmakers probing Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Pleading Fifth Amendment protection, Page, once a frequent guest on news shows, will not meet the demands of the Senate Intelligence Committee to provide a "vast array"of documents that go "beyond the charter" of the probe, CNN cited Carter as saying.

Page, who Trump once lauded as an adviser, drew the attention of the intelligence community for allegedly meeting with associates of Russian President Vladmir Putin in 2016 and with a Russian agent in 2013.

Page, along with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as well as Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, are at the heart of the investigation of collusion between Trump's team and Russian operatives.