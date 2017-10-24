hospitalrecords

The Dark Overlord cybergang has at least temporarily moved away from attacking school districts and has turned back to and old favorite, threatening to release celebrity private information grabbed from a London, UK plastic surgery firm.

The London Bridge Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Clinic confirmed in a posted statement that it had been hit with a cyberattack and data was stolen. The clinic did not say exactly what types of information were compromised.

“The group behind the attack are highly sophisticated and well known to international law enforcement agencies having targeted large U.S. medical providers and corporations over the past year. “We are horrified that they have now targeted our patients,” the clinic said.

The Daily Beast reported it was contacted by The Dark Overlord, which used one of the clinic's email accounts to show that it indeed had access, to claim responsibility. The Daily Beast was told all the patient records, including some of celebrities and the Royal Family and corresponding photos would be made public and was sent graphic images purportedly gleaned from the clinic's computer system.

No mention of the ransom amount was made.