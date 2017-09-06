A Facebook internal probe found that the company sold ads to a Russian troll farm.

After issuing repeated denials, Facebook said Wednesday that an internal investigation found a Russian "troll farm" bought ads from the social media giant that and apparently planted them, some in targeted markets, "to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum — touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights," company CSO Alex Stamos wrote in a blog post.





Washington Post, which broke the story Wednesday. While at $100,000 the money spent on ads was small, it raises questions as to whether Russian operatives were aided by U.S. persons as to where to target the ads, according to the, which broke the story Wednesday.





"This is a very significant set of data points produced by Facebook,” the Post quoted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, as saying after committee members heard from Facebook officials behind closed doors. “Left unanswered in what we received from Facebook — because it is beyond the scope of what they are able to determine — is whether there was any coordination between these social media trolls and the campaign. We have to get to the bottom of that.”





Facebook's probe led it to 3,300 ads that digitally trace back a Russian company as well as 470 dubious accounts seemingly operated from Russia with their own ties to the Russian company and promotion of the ads.





Schiff's committee, which along with other Congressional committees and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III are conducting investigations into Russia's interference into the U.S. presidential election, will question other social media companies to see if they've uncovered similar activities, the congressman told the Post.



