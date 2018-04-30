Photo courtesy Doug Olenick

Fitbit and Google have inked a deal that will have the fitness device vendor upload data to Google's Cloud Healthcare API to it can be made accessible by healthcare providers.

The idea behind having Fitbit user's activity data being housed in the cloud is to make it easier for clinicians and patients to share data with the goal of improving care and Fitbit said in a release the deal will help it meet various security and privacy requirements.

“The move will allow Fitbit to leverage Google Cloud's infrastructure and advanced security capabilities to help accelerate the Fitbit Health Solutions business and expand deeper into population health analysis while maintaining Fitbit's commitment to protecting consumer data,” the company said.

The goal will be for the Fitbit data collected to be connected to a person's electronic medical records giving clinicians an accurate fitness profile of their patients.