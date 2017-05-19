Google adds more security with Play Protect app

Google will be rolling out a new security tool called Google Play Protect over the next few weeks to all Android users.

Play Protect is being described by Google as an additional layer of security to be used in conjunction with the machine learning tools already in place by the search giant. Google Protect Play is an app that will run the background checking the safety of both new and previous downloaded apps. The app can also be turned on manually by the device owner to initiate a scan.

The app will notify the owner if an unsecure app has been located and removed from their device.

“Google Play Protect—Google's comprehensive security services for Android, providing powerful new protections and greater visibility into your device security,” Google wrote on its Android blog.

The new app will also have a Find My Device feature that will help locate, ring, lock and erase a lost device.