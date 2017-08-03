A Cylance survey of 100 Black Hat attendees found that 80 percent don't believe that law enforcement targeting dark web markets thwarts ransomware.

The majority of information security professionals (62 percent) surveyed by Cylance at Black Hat USA 2017 think that hackers will weaponize AI, using it offensively over the next year.

Of the 100 respondents, 34 percent fingered Russia as the biggest threat to cybersecurity in the U.S., followed closely by organized crime at 33 percent, according to a Cylance blog post.

Phishing topped the list of top organizational risks for 37 percent of those surveyed, while 40 percent said that the top cybersecurity issue within their organizations over the past three months has been patching and updating.

Most respondents said they do not have confidence that law enforcement can make a dent in dark web activity, with 80 percent saying that law enforcement initiatives aimed at marketplaces on the dark web aren't likely to stem the tide of ransomware attacks.