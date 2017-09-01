Yahoo suffered three significant data breaches from 2013 to 2016.

In a blow to new parent Verizon Communications, Inc., Yahoo will have to face the music in court for a series of data breaches that affected more than one billion users, a district judge in California ruled Wednesday.

Judge Lucy Koh wrote that “All plaintiffs have alleged a risk of future identity theft, in addition to loss of value of their personal identification information,” after dismissing Yahoo's claims that the plaintiffs in the case have no standing, that no security system is impenetrable and that the breaches, which occurred between 2013 and 2016, were “a triumph of criminal persistence” perpetrated by a “veritable ‘who's who' of cybercriminals,” Reuters reported.

News of the breaches came as Verizon was in the process of acquiring Yahoo, prompting the communications company to bump the purchase price down to $4.48 billion.