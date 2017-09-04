Donald Trump had claimed the former president had wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

Months after former FBI director James Comey said as much, court documents filed by the Justice Department show it has found no evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower, as President Donald Trump had claimed in a flurry of tweets early this year.

The revelations, found in a motion for summary judgment, came as part of a response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) suit to obtain Trump Tower surveillance documents filed by American Oversight.

After asking for a deadline extension, the Justice Department In mid-March said it handed over information to congressional committees looking into Trump's allegations that Obama had put him under surveillance during the 2016 presidential campaign.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said in March that no evidence had been presented to his committee supporting Trump's assertion that former Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election. "I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower," Nunes told reporters





The recently released court documents seem to back that.





"The FBI and Department of Justice have sided with former Director Comey and confirmed in writing that President Trump lied when he tweeted that former President Obama ‘wiretapped' him at Trump Tower," America Oversight's Executive Director Austin Evers said in a statement.