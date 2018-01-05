Latest Cryptomix variant released

Just days after the creators of the Cryptomix ransomware came out with a new variant, another was issued that again changed the extension on the encrypited files.

This time around the new variant adds the .server extension and has a new list of contact email is included, according to Bleeping Computer. The email addresses listed on the plain text ransom note are: theserverup@keemail.me, serverup@protonmail.com, serverup1@yandex.com, serverup3@yandex.com, or ann.c@iname.com

Otherwise the ransomware behaves as before and Bleeping Computer noted there is no decryptor so the only protection is to practice solid cybersecurity hygiene and back up files.

A variant with similar changes was reported on Dec. 28.