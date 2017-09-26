Equifax, which suffered a major breach, didn't take advantage of the DHS Automated Indicator Sharing program, Rep. John Ratcliffe said.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, chairman of the House Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee, slammed Equifax, still reeling from a breach that affected 143 million Americans, for not taking advantage of the Department of Homeland Security's Automated Indicator Sharing program, designed to facilitate the sharing of threat indicators between government and the private sector.

“I find it troubling that Equifax did not take advantage of DHS' Automated Indicator Sharing program that enables the exchange of cyber threat indicators between the private sector and government at machine speed,” Ratcliffe said in a statement. “While there is no silver bullet when it comes to cybersecurity, when your responsibility as an organization is to safeguard hundreds of millions of records that contain Americans' personal information, taking advantage of all tools available to best understand the evolving threat landscape seems prudent.”