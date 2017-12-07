The hacker pilfered the names, emails and passwords of former and current employees of Washtenaw County, as well as altered the electronic records of an inmate to schedule an early release.

An Ann Arbor, Mich., man pleaded guilty in District court to damaging a protected computer after executing a phone and email phishing scheme aimed at Washtenaw County employees in an attempt to access and control the county's network.

Konrad Voits, 27, pilfered the names, emails, addresses and passwords of former and current employees of the county, as well as altered the electronic records of an inmate to schedule an early release, according to the Justice Department.

The county spent at least $235,488 on responding and investigating the breach.

“Cyber intrusions affect individuals, businesses and governments. Computer hackers should realize that unlawfully entering another's computer will result in a felony conviction and a prison sentence,” acting U.S. Attorney Daniel L. Lemisch said in a release. “We applaud the dedication of so many hard-working law enforcement officers to take away this man's ability to intrude into the computer systems of others.”

Voits faces up to 10 years in in prison and a $250,000 fine.