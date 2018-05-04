Microsoft fixes critical RCE bug in hcsshim library
Microsoft Corporation on Wednesday updated its Windows Host Compute Service Shim (hcsshim) library to correct a critical remote code execution bug caused by improper input validation when importing a container image.

In order to exploit the vulnerability -- designated CVE-2018-8115, "an attacker would place malicious code in a specially crafted container image which, if an authenticated administrator imported (pulled), could cause a container management service utilizing the Host Compute Service Shim library to execute malicious code on the Windows host," a Microsoft advisory states.