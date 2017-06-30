Microsoft is recommending Azure users immediately update their systems.

Microsoft has issued an update for Azure Active Directory (AD) Connect fixing a flaw that could lead to an elevation of privilege.

The vulnerability (CVE-2017-8613) comes into play if AD Connect Password writeback is misconfigured during enablement, Microsoft said in advisory 4033453. If exploited an attacker could potentially reset passwords gaining access to on-premise AD privileged user accounts. AD Connect version 1.1.553.0, which Microsoft recommends be uploaded immediately, eliminates this issue by not allowing arbitrary password resets to on-premises AD privileged user accounts.

Microsoft wrote that the new version Azure AD: