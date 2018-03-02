Russian hackers wreaked havoc during the 2016 presidential election.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller may be building criminal charges against the Russian operatives that hacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Hillary Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta and other Democrat-related entities.

Citing current and former officials in government, NBC News said the charges, like those recently filed against Russian nationals involved in an influence campaign meant to impact the 2016 presidential election, would draw from intelligence provided by agencies that are part of the U.S. intelligence community.

Charges might include conspiracy, election law and Computer Fraud and Abuse Act violations, the report said. Emails stolen in the hacks were released steadily by WikiLeaks in the run up to the election to inflict damage on Clinton's campaign.