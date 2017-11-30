Unsecured AWS S3 servers are a growing concern for organizations.

In what has become a familiar and troubling refrain, an unsecured Amazon Web Services S3 storage bucket that allows public access, reportedly has leaked sensitive information, including credit card numbers, credit reports from the three major reporting agencies, bank account numbers and Social Security numbers. This time, the organization in the crosshairs is credit repair service, National Credit Federation.

The exposed data -- a whopping 111 GB worth – allegedly affects tens of thousands of consumers.

“Sadly, as organizations and lines of business migrate to public cloud services, IT has lost control to some degree,” said Varun Badhwar, CEO and co-founder of RedLock, who noted that enterprises often don't have visbility in their cloud environments and don't have the tools to monitor, detect and report on security and compliance. “Many don't have a firm grasp as to which workloads are even in the cloud. You cannot secure what you cannot see.”



