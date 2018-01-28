National Cyber Security Alliance Data Privacy Day

The National Cyber Security Alliance's annual Data Privacy Day kick off event took place on January 25, three days before the actual event day, and featured several events including a conference that was livestreamed from San Francisco.

The day-long event centered on a series of Ted-Talk style meetings with participants coming from almost every major tech company, the government and academia. Some of those on hand were: Kent Wada Chief Privacy Officer and Director, Policy and Governance University of California, Los Angeles, Karen McGee, Privacy & Security, Legal, Intel, Marc M. Groman, Principal, Groman Consulting, Former Senior Advisor for Privacy, White House , Michelle Dennedy, Chief Privacy Officer, Cisco, Kalinda Raina, Head of Global Privacy, Senior Director, LinkedIn and Kristian Lum, PhD, Lead Statistician, Human Rights Data Analysis Group.

The entire event can be viewed by clicking on the image below.

10:30 – 10:35 a.m. Opening Remarks

10:35 – 11:00 a.m. Looking into a Crystal Ball: What Your Data Says About You

11:05 – 11:15 a.m. Five Things You Can Do to Manage Your Privacy Now

11:20 – 11:40 a.m. What You Should Know About The Internet of Me and Your Privacy

11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tracking My Location – Business Uses and Consumer Choices

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Livestream Break

1:05 – 1:30 p.m. Staying Competitive – Why Privacy is Good for Your Business

1:35 – 1:50 p.m. The Problem with Your Online Privacy

1:55 – 2:15 p.m. Balancing Act: Privacy and Innovation

2:20 – 2:35 p.m. What's an Algorithm Got to Do With It?