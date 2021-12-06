Are you the hunter or the prey?

Lack of unified visibility across multi-cloud environments
Limited or no context of traffic logs
Alert fatigue due to thousands of alerts, including false positives
Lack of bandwidth and skills to address hidden threats in the cloud
Increase in attacks focused specifically on cloud services
Faster and more efficient incident response: Cloud threat hunting enables you to stay one step ahead of cyber threats. Rather than waiting to respond to an incident, threat hunting offers a more proactive approach to uncovering and minimizing the impact of hidden threats. Additionally, real-time threat detection generates relevant alerts, enabling security teams to respond appropriately. Cloud threat hunting also helps in remediating anomalies, minimizing alert fatigue, and reducing false-positives.
Measurable improvement of your security posture: You can only improve what you can measure. Measurable security metrics permit your organization to make more informed and better security decisions. For example, you can start by tracking metrics like mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), which are vital indications of your organization’s cybersecurity program effectiveness.
Reduced risk and exposure to threats: As cloud adoption grows so does the attack surface, and cloud threat hunting is extremely useful in reducing your attack surface and attack vectors. Timely detection of threats within your endpoints, networks, and cloud environments enables your organization to address them immediately, significantly reducing risk exposure. More importantly, cloud threat hunting informs the mitigation solutions you should implement in order to reduce exposure to external threats across the cloud estate.
In a CyberRisk Alliance virtual event, Casey Ellis, the founder, chairman and CTO of Bugcrowd, speaks with SC Media Senior Reporter Joe Uchill about threat hunting while an organization's employees work from home.