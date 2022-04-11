Convergence of networking and security: Why it’s so critical today

In this SC Media In Focus, Fortinet EVP of Products and CMO John Maddison and CyberRisk Alliance VP of Custom Content Bill Brenner discuss the convergence of networking and security and why it is so critical today.
They cover:
The accelerated push – and security challenges -- of enterprises moving to the cloud
Key best practices organizations can follow to secure their hybrid networks
Key considerations when choosing security solutions
The shifting threat landscape and how to stop threats faster and more effectively
Cisco has announced the new 1RU Secure Firewall 3100 Series, which prioritizes data security for workers returning to offices and enhanced corporate resource management, and the Smart Workspaces service with various in-office functions for hybrid workers.
Cryptojacking, managed container services and storage applications, as well as rising adoption of cloud computing services related to data monitoring will elevate the growth of the cloud security market, which is expected to rise to $106.02 billion in 2029.