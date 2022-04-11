Cloud security, Architecture
Convergence of networking and security: Why it’s so critical today

In this SC Media In Focus, Fortinet EVP of Products and CMO John Maddison and CyberRisk Alliance VP of Custom Content Bill Brenner discuss the convergence of networking and security and why it is so critical today.

They cover:

  • The accelerated push – and security challenges -- of enterprises moving to the cloud
  • Key best practices organizations can follow to secure their hybrid networks
  • Key considerations when choosing security solutions
  • The shifting threat landscape and how to stop threats faster and more effectively

