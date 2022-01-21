HP Wolf Security ‘Blurred Lines and Blind Spots’ report: A closer look

In the age of pandemic-driven remote work, employees have blurred the lines between personal and work devices. Personal devices are used to conduct business. In their home setting, workers use work devices for personal pursuits. The combination has made it significantly harder for security teams to protect customer data from ransomware gangs and other online thieves.
This reality is captured in a recent report from HP Wolf Security: “Blurred Lines and Blind Spots” – which combines findings from a global YouGov online survey of 8,443 office workers with a global survey of 1,100 IT decision makers conducted by Toluna.
Perhaps the most striking takeaway is that 70% of office workers admitted using work devices for personal tasks while 69% acknowledged using personal laptops or printers for work activities. Almost a third (30%) of remote workers surveyed have let someone else use their work device.
The result: Home-based workers are increasingly being targeted by hackers.
“As the lines between work and home have blurred, security risks have soared and everyday actions such as opening an attachment can have serious consequences,” said HP CISO Joanna Burkey. “Without all of the pre-pandemic sources of visibility of devices, and how they are being used and by who, IT and security teams are working with clouded vision.”
Among the findings, 71% of employees access more company data, more frequently, from home now than they did pre-pandemic – the most common types of data being customer and operational data (43% each) and financial and HR records (23% each). Office workers are increasingly using work devices for personal tasks. For example:
Meanwhile:
These realities are partly why HP launched HP Wolf Security, an integrated portfolio of secure-by-design PCs and printers, hardware-enforced endpoint security software, and endpoint security services.
Building a more secure strategy
Re-balancing the need for security against the needs of the worker requires a completely different model of endpoint and WFH security built on the principles of Zero Trust, in which no user action is trusted implicitly and access to resources is assessed based on context -- user, device, location, and security posture.
This applies not only to individual devices but to different elements on the endpoint itself, including firmware, application security, the integrity of the OS, and the account or the user accessing data.
A more distributed, digital world doesn’t have to mean a more vulnerable world, Burkey said.
As the cyber world constantly evolves, so must cybersecurity. The technology of the near future will be secure by design and intelligent enough to not only detect threats, but contain and mitigate their impact, she said.
Download the report: HP Wolf Security Blurred Lines & Blindspots