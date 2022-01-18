HP Wolf Security ‘Rebellion & Rejections’ report: A closer look

Two years into the pandemic, security teams are still struggling to secure remote devices and employees are still having trouble engaging in secure behavior.
That’s the key takeaway from a recent HP Wolf report based on a global YouGov online survey of 8,443 office workers who shifted to remote work during the pandemic, and a global survey of 1,100 IT decision makers conducted by Toluna.
When security and business continuity clash
There are many key findings from this survey, including a clash between security measures and the desire to keep businesses running amid the rapid shift to remote work. For example:
The survey results also illustrate how security controls can create friction for users and leave security teams feeling dejected:
Turning the tide: It can be done
As dispiriting as many of these takeaways are, there are still myriad ways to improve organization security postures. Companies can implement security controls with transparency, usability, and digital transformation in mind. It’s also possible to build a collaborative security culture where conditions make it easier for employees to comply with security policies.
“To create a more collaborative security culture, we must engage and educate employees on the growing cybersecurity risks, while IT teams need to better understand how security impacts workflows and productivity. From here, security needs to be re-evaluated based on the needs of both the business and the hybrid worker,” said HP CISO Joanna Burkey.
