Rationalize security awareness training to improve user experience

As organizations increase their dependence on remote working and collaboration, end-user experience is more important than ever. User experience (UX) includes a wide range of topics, including hardware platform, operating system, applications, software integration, training, and ongoing operations and policy management. Applications now place UX front and center, a massive change from legacy systems.
However, there continues to be tension between the goal of IT risk management and excellent user experience. Security and compliance requirements invariably increase endpoint complexity, decrease performance, and detract from an employee’s ability to focus on the job at hand. And this tension is getting worse: cyber breaches are increasing, creating pressure for ever-more intrusive security.
Security Awareness Training (SAT) sits at the intersection of security and user experience. SAT attempts to mitigate the fact that humans are the weakest link in the security chain. SAT’s main goal is to defeat social engineering attacks by training employees to spot and report such attempts, rather than fall victim to them. This includes a particular focus on recognizing phishing attacks. Unfortunately, SAT negatively impacts user experience in several dimensions:
So while SAT may be seen as a “necessary evil”, we need to consider the possibility that there’s a better way to reduce risk with less negative impact to user experience.
Rather than depending on humans and Security Awareness Training, a better approach is to use a technology-based, integrated solution. In this approach, the hardware, OS, and security policy enforcement work together to form a defensive environment impervious to malware. Such a solution contains endpoint attacks and prevents them from infecting the PC, or anything else on the network via lateral movement. It also provides detailed security forensics data that informs policy and control strategies. In this scenario, we do not depend on our employees to be accurate, reliable “phishing detectors” and instead leverage scalable, reliable technology. This approach has several benefits.
HP’s approach to endpoint threat isolation is centered on the HP Sure Click Enterprise (SCE) solution, which places each user task in its own micro-virtual machine. This traps and isolates malware that may be trying to get in via common user actions like clicking on a link or opening an attachment. This isolation is enforced in hardware by the PC’s CPU, so malware can’t escape. And when the task is completed, the micro-VM is deleted, permanently removing the malware from the PC. HP Sure Click Enterprise is transparent to the user, provides threat intelligence to the Security team, and even works on non-HP PCs.
Cyberattacks that rely on social engineering have been commoditized, making this type of threat easy for attackers to use. State actors are retooling with Artificial Intelligence and machine learning methods, rendering legacy endpoint anti-virus ineffective. The result is a preponderance of social engineering based cyber-threats, forcing organizations to put an unrealistic responsibility on their users to avoid them. This approach has an unacceptable level of user experience degradation, and isn’t particularly
effective.
By moving to hardware-enforced threat isolation to detect and defeat social engineering attacks such as phishing, IT teams can
immediately improve user experience, increase the value of security training, and reduce risk. Leveraging the security capabilities
of the most common CPU platforms differentiates this approach from software solutions, which are always vulnerable to
compromise from a lower level of the stack. Therefore, this approach is advisable for any organization concerned about
maximizing employee engagement, flexibility and retention.