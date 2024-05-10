Insights: FortiGuard Labs’ Threat Landscape Report for H2 2023, Part 1 

In this SC Media InFocus webcast sponsored by Fortinet, Bill Brenner, SVP of Content at CyberRisk Alliance, sits down with Derek Manky, chief security strategist & VP of global threat intelligence at FortiGuard Labs. They delve into key takeaways from Fortinet’s latest threat landscape report, covering diverse topics including the rapidly accelerating attack chain and how quickly cybercriminals are exploiting new industry vulnerabilities to evolving ransomware tactics to the importance of radical transparency in cybersecurity. The discussion also highlights the significance of collaboration with industry partners like the Cyber Threat Alliance and the World Economic Forum Partnership Against Cybercrime. Join them as they unpack insights shaping the cybersecurity landscape in the second half of 2023 and beyond. This is the first of a two-part discussion.