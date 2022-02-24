Exposing malware in Linux-based multi-cloud environments

BrandView

Ninety percent of cloud runs on Linux, but current countermeasures are focused on addressing Windows-based threats, leaving multi-cloud deployments vulnerable to attacks.

So, is it any wonder that malware is propagating in multi-cloud environments under the radar?

Based on research conducted by VMware’s Threat Analysis Unit, this report uncovers the unique characteristics of remote access tools (RATs), ransomware, and cryptominers on Linux-based systems and how you can mitigate these threats.

From there, the report offers guidance on how to better address the risks.

“Organizations need to bolster their ability to identify and defend against these types of attacks,” the report’s authors wrote. “Given the distributed, dynamic and heterogeneous nature of today’s enterprise workloads and networks, organizations need to extend telemetry across the entire infrastructure—from endpoints to multi-cloud environments.”

This will allow organizations to better monitor traffic and identify abnormal behavior to mitigate the impact of attacks on the enterprise, while increasing overall efficiencies and reducing operational costs, the authors added.

Click here to download the report.