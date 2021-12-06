ReliaQuest/Ponemon study: Orgs prioritize security but lack fundamentals for success

57% of respondents are prioritizing securely migrating applications to the cloud.
Almost half (49%) enable DevSecOps best practices.
48% prioritize implementing Zero Trust principles as part of their security strategy.
The primary obstacle to implementing an IT security risk management program is a lack of standardized metrics to measure progress (64%), followed by the lack of a risk management strategy and decision-making structure (58%).
58% of respondents say that the lack of a well-defined security and risk management program is what makes their organization most vulnerable to attacks, but only 31% consider developing a risk-reduction program a top security priority.
Only a third (37%) of those surveyed believe that their teams are tracking the right security metrics and that it is easy to communicate them to business executives and board members.
Only about half (49%) rate developing business goal–oriented metrics as one of the top priorities for the next year.
31% of respondents report their security staff spends at least 3 hours a day manually administering and managing (optimization, writing rules, integrating) tools.
The majority (57%) of organizations have one staff member managing more than four tools in their organizations. Only 17% have one staff member assigned to manage a single tool.
52% agree that their team is spending too much time on data collection activities instead of threat detection and analysis.
Only 13% say they have more than 75% visibility across all security tools, including on-premises and the cloud. 69% believe they have less than 50% visibility across all security tools, including on-premises and the cloud.
56% believe they could achieve better threat detection and response efficiency with better visibility by integrating and providing a singular view across tools.
60% state their top challenge in implementing effective threat detection is a lack of integrated visibility into cloud and on-premises sources.
Only about one-third (36%) say they are measuring visibility across the environment, including on-premises and the cloud.