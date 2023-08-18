The latest phishing report from Zscaler ThreatLabz shows a 47.2% surge in phishing attacks in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven by cybercriminals using increasingly sophisticated techniques to launch large-scale attacks.

Education was the most targeted industry in 2022, with attacks increasing by 576%, while the retail and wholesale sector dropped by 67% from 2021.

Deepen Desai, Zscaler’s global CISO and head of security research, speaks to Security Weekly co-host Bill Brenner about key findings. He reports that:

Ransomware’s impact is most acute in the United States, the target for nearly half of ransomware campaigns over the last year.

Organizations in the arts, entertainment and recreation industry experienced the largest surge in ransomware attacks, with a growth rate over 430%.

The manufacturing sector remains the most targeted industry vertical, accounting for nearly 15% of total ransomware attacks. It is followed by the services sector, which experienced approximately 12% of the total quantity of ransomware attacks last year.

25 new ransomware families were identified as using double extortion or encryption-less extortion attacks this year.

“Ransomware-as-a-Service has contributed to a steady rise in sophisticated ransomware attacks,” Desai says. “Ransomware authors are increasingly staying under the radar by launching encryption-less attacks which involve large volumes of data exfiltration.”

To counter this trend, Desai says organizations must move away from using legacy point products and, instead, migrate to a fully integrated zero trust platform that minimizes their attack surface, prevents compromise, reduces the blast radius in the event of a successful attack and prevents data exfiltration.

This segment is sponsored by Zscaler. Visit https://securityweekly.com/zscalerbh to learn more about them!

The full interview is above. Notable points along the way:

00:00 - Zscaler's Deepen Desai discusses ransomware threat landscape

01:42 - Global ransomware attacks rise 38% in 2018

02:59 - Ransomware attacks start with phishing, gain access, steal data

04:05 - Defending against multi-stage ransomware attacks with zero-trust architecture

06:05 - Global targeted attacks: United States, Europe, India

07:07 - Best practices for protecting against multi-stage attacks

08:13 - Cloud native Zscaler security for remote users